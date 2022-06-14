Rigo North elects new president

Tom’s election comes after the incumbent was terminated for reasons relating to non-performance of duties.

Mr Tom was elected unopposed by 13 ward members at the Rigo Council Chambers in Kwikila, in a by-election conducted by Acting District Administrator and CEO Garo Bala.

After his election, Mr Tom said that he wanted to work with the incoming Governor and member for Rigo to ensure government services reached his people in the remote parts of the district bordering Northern Province and Central.

He said government services don’t reach remote areas like Dorobisoro, Mt Brown, Barai, Doromu, Wiga and Boku.

“My aim and goal is to work with the Rigo district administration and Central provincial government and administration to develop those areas in my LLG that are untouched and under-developed,” said Tom.

On June 10 2022, the President-elect was sworn-in by Senior Provincial Magistrate Alex Kalandi at the Central Provincial headquarters in NCD. Magistrate Kalandi appealed to Tom that with his new role, he keep the promise to serve well, his people.