Rights of families to claim loss

The question was raised before parliament on yesterday.

“What rights do the family have to claim from the health system and the State for the unfortunate and terrible loss of this young life plus the other six who were all affected on the same day by the use of this substandard medication,” asked Governor Bird.

Prime Minister James Marape could not answer the question saying he is yet to receive the report on what had transpired on the 12th of August.

“The report will assist us to see whether it was a death that took place as a result of the administration of those drugs and medicine, workplace or hospital related issue or other causes.

“At this time, I am not in a position to tell the country on this matter,” added the Prime Minister.

In an interview last month with the parents of late Rex Manzing, his father Max said the family is considering suing Port Moresby General Hospital and the State for the tragic loss of their son.