Ribat: Do not politicize Christianity

In a press conference, Cardinal Sir John Ribat said the inquiry on the amendment to declare PNG a Christian nation should not be politicized.

“We are already a Christian country, what kind of Christian do we want to promote? It is simply making a mockery out of ourselves and mockery to our constitution”, said Archbishop Anton Bal.

Since taking office, Prime Minister James Marape envisioned to make PNG the riches, black Christian nation on the planet.

“It is really a matter about what were before as Christians and we always know that we are a Christian nation and our preamble to our constitution expresses it clearly”.

President of the Catholic Professional Society Paul Harricknen also expressed similar sentiments.

“Definitely we in the catholic church ask, do we really have to change or amend the constitution to achieve PNG becoming a Christian country, do we have to really amend the constitution to make PNG a Christian and black riches nation?”

Meanwhile, Cardinal Ribat says in order to make amendment to the Constitution, the government must undertake a referendum on this matter.

He urged the CLRC not to lose sight of our country’s Christian values.