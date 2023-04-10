Revitalizing Papua New Guinea's Culture

The project aims to promote the Commission’s mission to preserve, protect, develop, promote, and safeguard the cultural heritage of Papua New Guinea, and attract potential donors and sponsors to support the organization.

The NCC was established by the Government in 1994 to facilitate the preservation and protection of traditional cultures of indigenous people of Papua New Guinea. Executive Director Steven Kilanda said that the organization's vision is to preserve, communicate, and celebrate the country's cultural diversity, and promote contemporary arts as a lucrative industry.

The documentary, titled "Culture Re-invigorated," will be an hour-long and aims to give a better understanding of the NCC's work and the need for better resources.

According to Eggins, Papua New Guinea's culture is the essence of its people, and it is rich, authentic, and unique. However, the country has unwittingly allowed this unique treasure to deteriorate over the years, and there is very little serious national conversation on the preservation, protection, and promotion of cultural heritage. Eggins further stated that culture needs to be given the same priority as education and health in budgetary allocations and policy formulation.

The NCC, one of three cultural entities established by Parliament through legislation, is responsible for preserving, protecting, and promoting PNG's cultural heritage. The other entities are the National Museum and Arts Gallery and the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority. The NCC has a wide range of responsibilities and affiliates, including the Institute of PNG Studies, the National Film Institute, and the National Performing Arts Troupe.

The Commission has suffered from systemic neglect in the maintenance of facilities and appropriate budgetary allocations. However, since Kilanda's appointment as Executive Director in 2019, he has begun a complete restoration program, including the physical rebuilding of rundown facilities and devising short to long-term development policies going forward. The NCC's 10-year National Cultural Policy 2022 to 2032 is the first-ever policy document since the Commission's establishment.

During the documentary, Eggins spoke with NCC workers, artists, and the Indian High Commissioner to PNG, who expressed excitement and a sense of optimism about the Commission's future. The documentary will shed light on the NCC's achievements and position the organization as a significant contributor to the preservation and promotion of Papua New Guinea's cultural heritage.