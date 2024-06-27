Revitalizing the Bougainville Economy

President Ishmael Toroama announced this in the region’s parliament this week, stating that this program has been identified as an immediate priority for the Bougainville Administration.

“This is a deliberate approach for immediate intervention to create the economic landscape to align revenue streams under Bougainville owned policies and legislations for economic development,” President Toroama said.

President Toroama said that the Acting Chief Secretary, Kearnneth Nanei, has been appointed to oversee the program's implementation, ensuring a unified government approach.

"We don’t have any time to waste and must work as a team to build foundations for our economy," he emphasized.

Under the Anchoring Bougainville Economy program, are various work streams being implemented. Under the economic work streams, there are three main pillars; the first pillar aims to establish a Bougainville-owned investment registry.

“This will enable the registration of all Bougainville based and owned businesses and investments to be grounded on Bougainville,” Toroama explained.

A draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the ABG and the National Government's Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) is nearing finalization. Once signed, this MOA will pave the way for legislative development and the migration of IPA functions to Bougainville.

The second pillar focuses on transforming the current Bougainville Tax Office into the Bougainville Revenue House. This includes drafting new taxation laws covering GST, Personal Income Tax, and Small Business Tax, establishing Bougainville’s own taxation regime.

The third pillar involves creating a dedicated ABG Treasury Office, envisioned as the consolidated revenue facility for Bougainville. A concept paper is being finalized under the leadership of Acting Chief Secretary Nanei, which will guide the formulation of relevant policies and legislation for the new Treasury department.

“This is a step towards ensuring a consolidated revenue for all revenue streams boosting ABG’s fiscal self-reliance.”

President Toroama also announced plans to establish new Constitutional offices, including two new Courts for Bougainville, which will form the third arm of the government. This is also a key work stream under the Anchoring Bougainville Economy program.

“I am very pleased that there are two Bills to be presented in this session, to establish two brand new Courts for Bougainville. These will form the Lower Courts provided for in our Constitution which will give Bougainville its third arm of Government. It is an entirely unique design for Bougainville’s specific context, and provides for strengthened customary authority, in a lean and efficient model,” Toroama said.