Revised Domestic Violence Policy Launched

The policy’s main purpose serves as part of CLRC’s commitment to a safer and more supportive organizational climate and to the prevention and reduction of the incidence and effects of domestic violence and sexual violence at the work place.

CLRC states that they recognize that domestic and sexual violence present unique issues for its workforce.

Overall, CLRC’s Domestic Violence Policy intends to protect the safety of all domestic violence victims and their co-workers.

CLRC’s Deputy Secretary, Dorothy Mimiko-Kesenga said the revised edition of the policy of 2012 is significant because it now includes a broadened definition of domestic violence.

“Initially a lot of people thought that it was only around physical assault, but it has now included the psychological as well as mental assault, economic assault and sexual assault as well. The scope has broadened.”

The Deputy Secretary said, staff number has increased from 25 to 34. And now it includes a GEDSI officer, a welcome addition since victims of violence were formerly referred to the Human Resources Division before the GEDSI officer role was established.

“Now that we have a GEDSI officer, we have changed one or two things just to incorporate that into the 2012 Policy.”

Implementation of the policy will include:

Training for the staff on policy implementation

The reporting process and disciplinary committee

Utilizing the Gender Equity

Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Help Desk and’

Implantation and monitoring.

CLRC states that they will provide training on the policy by ensuring understanding through arranged training for key staff from each division within the commission.

These key staff include support people, managers and directors.

The reporting process and the Disciplinary Committee will fall under the GEDSI Help Desk.

Internal victims of domestic violence within CLRC will follow the steps below:

As soon as practicable, see the GEDSI officer or support person for assistance Incident Report is done GEDSI officer or support person discusses with the victim and identifies possible course of action Do a referral, as per discussion, on the course of action Follow up.

According to the revised policy, if the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee, the Committee will investigate charges of misconduct or serious misconduct as spelt out in the domestic violence category.

“The Committee will act in accordance with the disciplinary procedures outline in the General Terms and Conditions of the Employment for Contract officers and staff of the institution.”

The revised policy requires the Director, Human Resources Division and the CLRC Senior Management Team to be responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of the Domestic Violence Policy.

“The policy will be reviewed and altered when necessary to better suit the needs of CLRC employees, and to reflect any changes in legal, administrative or employment conditions.”

CLRC states they recognize that developing a life free from abuse is a process, not an event, and will provide ongoing support for employees who experience any form of violence.

“By taking a responsible approach toward victims and offenders of domestic violence, we are engaged in practices all employees should model.

“Not only do such policies increase victim safety and offender accountability, but they help CLRC avoid liability for failing to intervene appropriately and to provide a safe work environment.”