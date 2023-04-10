Review of National ICT Act

The ICT sector has changed significantly since the act was passed 14 years ago, and there is a need to take into account emerging policy issues such as critical digital infrastructure, data governance, cyber security, fintech, artificial intelligence, digital skills, and cloud technology.

The review will also consider options for regulating spectrum management, market structure, and internet governance. The Ministry has instructed a technical working group to undertake the review within two months and provide options to the government.

The Ministry aims to support economic growth and development by updating the legal framework to give the economy and people a chance at growing new investment opportunities, including supporting the telecommunications sector and slashing internet prices to support foreign direct investment and SME growth.