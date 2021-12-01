Review of Land and Resource Laws

CLRC began consultation with relevant stakeholders in the province beginning on Monday this week.

According to the Commission, the consultations have raised the need for the Government to seriously go back to the drawing board to review the relevant laws as well as key project agreements such as the Umbrella Benefits Sharing Agreement (UBSA) and License Based Benefits Sharing Agreements (LBSA).

This is to ensure that a fair playing field is created for all parties including the landowners, Provincial Government, the National Government, and Developer to benefit equally.

CLRC also heard grievances on loss of lives relating to resources projects, lack of impactful developments translating from the resources, genuine landowner identification, and lack of widespread consultation among other pressing concerns.

CLRC Commissioner Reverend Dr. Jack Urame who is heading the consultation encouraged those present to contribute, as their voice must be heard by the Government as these are issues that affect the people.

Terms of Reference (TOR) 13: Review of Laws on Land Natural Resources Compensation was launched on Friday 26th November 2021, together with TOR 16: Review of Laws Relating to Real Estate Industries.

TOR 13 focuses on landowner rights and protection of those rights, benefits sharing, land acquisition and whether this complies with National Goals and Directive Principles, and downstream processing.

TOR 16 is aimed at reviewing relevant legislations and policies that will address various legal, social and economic issues relating to the real estate industry.

Consultations on the both reviews have commenced in selected centers this week and will continue into December.

CLRC is also accepting views and submissions from the public and interested individuals and organizations until 31st January 2022 for TOR 13 and 16th January 2022.