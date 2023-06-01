Revamping Police Force Standardizing Colours

One major discussion was the directive to address the colors of political red vehicles used by the police in the region.

During the meeting, Chairman for Law and Order, Edwin Maigen, urged the Transport, Provincial Government, and Motor Vehicle Insurance Trust to take immediate action by deregistering all red vehicles in New Ireland, including those assigned to the Police.

He emphasized the need for standardization, calling for all Police vehicles to be repainted in the traditional blue colors of the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary.

The New Ireland government expressed concerns about potential difficulties in law enforcement due to the red color of police vehicles. They fear that opposition supporters may not recognize the red vehicles as official police vehicles, which could lead to confrontations and jeopardize the safety of law enforcement officers.

Sir Julius expressed gratitude to the Law and Order committee for its decision to uphold the institutional insignia and independence of the police force.

In addition to addressing the issue of vehicle colors, the committee also directed Acting Administrator Moses Taram to assist in the redeployment of police officers within the province. This move aims to revitalize police performance and enhance law enforcement capabilities in the region.

This decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the police force and ensure their effectiveness in maintaining peace and order throughout the province.