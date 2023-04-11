 

Revamping IPNGS for Cultural Heritage

08:45, April 11, 2023
The Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies (IPNGS) is a national cultural institution established in 1974, and has undergone minimal modifications since its official opening in 1977.

With IPNGS approaching its 50th anniversary, there are currently significant infrastructural developments underway, including the construction of new offices, the expansion and modernization of archival and library facilities, and the removal of old housing and trees to construct a conference center.

IPNGS's acting director, Christopher Puio, is overseeing the changes, and the developments aim to highlight the country's intangible cultural heritage, and these changes represent exciting prospects for IPNGS and Papua New Guinea.

