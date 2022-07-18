 

Rev. Ila and wife laid to rest

The Late Pastor Pene Ila of the United Church, and his wife Paliwini Ilaraki Ila have been laid to rest in their home village of Keapara, Rigo District.

Both were on their way home to cast their vote when the boat they were traveling in capsized at the mouth of Kempwelch River, resulting in their death.

Both were buried on Sunday 17th of July. Keapara villagers and friends joined the families of the late husband and wife, in celebrating their lives and witness their burial.

The late Pastor and his wife had been serving the United Church congregation in Kamali Village when they died tragically.

One other teenager who was a passenger on the same boat, also went missing when the boat capsized.  Kamali villagers are still on the lookout for 18-year-old Wevoga Gele.

