 

RO Sympathises With Candidate’s Death

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
08:50, July 21, 2022
Returning Officer for Kandrian Gloucester Peter Manasaplo has commented on the unfortunate death of candidate Stanis Maela.

“An intending candidate for Kandrian Gloucester, Mr. Stanis Maela was found to be unwell before the start of nominations. He was a man who had the heart for his people of (Kandrian Gloucester) and therefore chose to stand in the elections this year on their behalf. Unfortunately, due to the height of his illness he was unable to continue his election journey and sadly passed on Saturday 17th July, 2022,” said Manasaplo.

“As a show of respect to this humble man, election officers held a moment of silence for three minutes before resuming counting on Tuesday.”

Tags: 
National General Elections
West New Britain
papua new guinea
Author: 
Carol Kidu
