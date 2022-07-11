Return of writs on July 29th

Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said the goal is to have all 118 electoral writs returned on the 29th of July 2022.

“Our goal at the Electoral Commission is to return the 118 electoral writs on time by the 29th July 2022, the date by which the majority of writs for the 2022 National General Election must be return to the GG.”

Counting has also commenced for some provinces while the Tari-Pori Open seat has been declared. Incumbent James Marape, is member-elect for Tari-Pori Open.

Only day polling will be held in five highlands provinces this week. Southern Highlands today, Eastern Highlands on July 12, Jiwaka and Western Highlands on July 13, and Chimbu on July 15.

Remaining electorates in Enga Province continue polling today, while polling for Moresby North-East has eventually kicked off.

Commissioner Sinai stated that the EC has introduced several innovations to meet the July 29t deadline.

He said, “Ballots will be physically counted at district and provincial capitals in organized based count stations to expedite results and increase accountability, efficiency and transparency in the counting process.”

“Results will be transmitted and verified through a results management system and then published on the PNGEC website. This will allow the general public to see updated results from all electorates,” Sinai added.

Meanwhile, he has urged enrolled voters to participate and cast their votes during polling this week.