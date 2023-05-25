Restrict mobile phone usage in schools: PPA

This was the advice by Morobe’s provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, following the termination of seven Huonville Primary School students who used TikTok to hurl obscenities at their peers in Port Moresby.

Of the 11 students implicated in the viral video early this month, seven were terminated, two suspended for the remainder of the academic year and another two placed on good behaviour bond, which includes counseling with the school chaplain.

“My advice to the school principals, head teachers and managers is, the use of mobile phones should be restricted as much as we can,” he said.

“We don’t have to allow students to bring mobile phones into the school too.

“If they bring it for personal safety or to ring their parents to pick them up after school – or things like that – the mobile phone should be off.

“When they come into the school, it is switched off until after school, they switch it on and take it back home.

“In the meantime, the Provincial Education Board will deliberate more on that and we will put a ban so that many of our primary schools and preschools are not in possession of mobile phones because it’s disturbing their learning.”