Resort Nominates Contestants

Thomas Dedmai will represent the company as Mr Madang Resort and Catherina Lalen as Miss Madang Resort.

Thomas is a graduate from the Divine Word University (DWU), graduating this year with his Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Catherine Lalen is currently studying Communication Arts (Journalism) at DWU. Both are delighted to represent the Madang Resort.

Managing Director of the Melanesian Tourist Services Ltd (MTS), the parent company of the Madang Resort, Sir Peter Barter said he is pleased to have his team nominate Thomas and Catherine.

The Madang Rotary Club’s pageant will be co-hosted by the Madang Resort. The pageant will take place on the 24th of this month, while the pageant’s traditional category will be held on the 22nd.