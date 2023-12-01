Resilience Emerges Amidst Challenges

As incessant rains trigger mudflows in Noau village, displacing over 16,000 residents, another crisis brews among the oil palm block holders in Kabaiya and Soi.

A staggering 9,095 individuals find themselves unable to harvest their oil palm, pushing them to seek relief assistance. The plight of these small block owners compounds the total number of displaced and affected people to a harrowing 25,950.

Efforts to mitigate the crisis involve a National Disaster Centre defence team led by First Assistant Secretary Jeffrey John, currently on the ground conducting assessments. A K10 million in relief funds from the National Government hinges on their findings.

Deputy Controller Superintendent Peter Barkie outlined the relief operations, detailing the establishment of care centres and emergency bases.

Superintendent Barkie acknowledged the swift response of the National Government, allocating K10 million for recovery efforts. He clarified that no funds from the government had been used thus far, relying on relief supplies from private entities and donations from local leaders.

However, the crisis took a darker turn on the 27th of November. The Provincial Disaster Committee revealed a secondary hazard—a substantial mudflow from the volcano. Stretching 80 centimetres wide and with a depth of 50 centimetres, this mudflow poses a serious threat to road accessibility for distributing relief supplies beyond Ulamona.

Superintendent Barkie issued a warning against approaching the mudflow due to continuous rain near the volcano. Simultaneously, a tragic incident unfolded at the Kabaiya care centre, resulting in the death of a youth from Ulamona village during clashes between locals and settlers. Police intervention prevented further escalation, but tensions remained high.

To address the escalating situation, a curfew has been imposed from 7 pm to 5 am in the disaster area, accompanied by the closure of the highway between East and West New Britain until further notice. Superintendent Barkie appealed for calm, emphasising the importance of allowing the relief operation to proceed without interference.

The stakes are high, with both natural disasters and social tensions creating a complex and urgent crisis in West New Britain.