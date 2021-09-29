Resign by Oct 28.

In a circular dated September 21st, Department of Personnel Management secretary, Taies Sansan, said one month’s notice must be given by the 28th of September, 2021.

She highlighted that the Electoral Commissioner has declared that the writs for the 2022 general election will be issued on the 28th of April, 2022, and the date six months prior to the issue of the writs is the 28th of October, 2021.

This is as per section 55 of the Public Services (Management) Act 1995.

Individual resignation notices must have the subject: ‘Resignation to Contest the 2022 General Election’.

“Officers and employees will address their letter of resignation to their respective agency heads while agency heads wishing to contest will address their letters to ministers, provincial governors or board chairmen. They must also copy the DPM secretary.”

Secretary Sansan said effective October 28th, all salaries, allowances and other contractual entitlements, including the use of government assets, shall be ceased.

“Each aspiring candidate will consequently be removed from the government payroll.”

Applications for re-entry into the public service shall be after five years and will only be considered and authorised by the DPM secretary.

In the case of other state services and public authorities, re-entry will be authorised by their respective agency heads in consultation with the DPM secretary.