Resign before contesting, teachers warned

TSC Chairman Samson Wangihomie issued this warning yesterday after several teachers had failed to resign to contest in previous elections.

He said teachers have the right under the constitution to contest in elections but there are processes to follow.

Wangihomie stated that they must adhere to Section 124 of the Teaching Service Act 1998, which involves submitting a formal resignation letter before the issue of writs so that TSC is aware that they are free to contest.

“While it is your constitutional right to contest the elections, there are responsibilities as well. Teachers who have followed the right process are again warned to immediately leave the school premises.”

However, Wangihomie said if the intending teacher loses the election, a time frame of two months will be issued for the teacher to apply for reinstatement. Failure to do so will result in termination.