Residents unite for Unity Walk

The Amazing Port Moresby under the National Capital District Commission held a Unity walk early yesterday morning from Murray Barracks to Ela Beach as part of its citywide celebration.

“Our city manifests the picture of Papua New Guinea. A nation of 1000 tribes, more than 800 languages, so many cultures and traditions,” said Governor Parkop. “Our journey has been long and rough with so many challenges but we are still here and we are on nation.

“This is very important for all of us, the founders of our country all came together to agree that the thousands of tribes and many cultures should come together as one.”

Several country leaders joined the Unity walk like City Manager, Ravu Frank, Metropolitan Superintendent, Silva Sika, Acting Defence Force Commander, Captain Philip Polewara were present. Several support companies were present as well, including St John Ambulance.

“Unity walk, unity as in bringing every culture, thousand tribes, 1000 languages together and walk,” said the governor. “Walk in the sense that we walk forward. 48 years we have been walking and we have walked through ups and downs but nevertheless I stand here and believe that in the next 48 years we will build this city and build this country as ‘one people, one city and one future’ as our motto says.”

Several traditional groups also performed after the walk among other activities.

The festivities have begun and will continue this Saturday with the flag-raising ceremony.