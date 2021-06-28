Residents Petition Edai Management

The children, all of primary school-age, were only beginning their travel to school on the 25-seater shuttle bus, when they crashed into a guardrail, not far from the housing estate.

Many of them sustained injuries, while a 7 and 8 year-old had to have a limb each, amputated.

The petition among others call for security/safety controls and protocols to be in place including induction for drivers operating school transport, immediate support and care for affected families and future plans for the children with permanent injuries.

The Interim Committee met with the Edai Town Management over the weekend to make this known to them.

In response, the developer assured the Interim Committee of some long term plans for the affected children which will be made known to the residents, when they next meet.

It is also understood that the shuttle bus involved in the accident is outsourced, including the driver. The developer assured the Interim Committee they will meet with the bus owner and the employer of the driver, regarding shuttle services, and driver management.

The June 22nd incident occurred just four days after a drunk driver driving another bus, hit another of Edai Town’s shuttle bus that was ferrying school children home to Edai Town. Two children were hurt in that accident; one sustained a fractured shin while the other received scratches.

Both accidents are under police investigation.