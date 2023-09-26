Residents on alert as volcano erupts

Acting CEO for Nakanai DDA, Jefferey Osa told Loop PNG that the situation at the moment is normal with people staying on alert and awaiting further instructions from the Rabaul Volcano Observatory.

Nakanai District Development Authority is on standby to assist the nearby villages of Ulamona if the volcano erupts again.

He said the DDA met with other stakeholders as well as the Provincial Disaster Team instructions have been given to set a forward base at the Nakanai District headquarters in Bialla.

He added that the Provincial Disaster Team is at the location assessing the situation and will advise accordingly.

Meantime, he said Mt Ulawun has been continuing to spew out small amounts of smoke and dust without affecting the surrounding villages.

However, he said the people have been warned and are on high alert.