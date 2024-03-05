From a reservist soldier to a judge

Seeing the faces of children glaring with anticipation as they saw for the first time a helicopter landing on their island in Kokopo, East New Britain Province, many suggested it was something new coming down from the sky. This was the first impression Justice Wood held of Papua New Guinea and keeps this close to his heart.

Little did he know that he would come back to serve as a National and Supreme Court Judge in Papua New Guinea.

After being in the military, Wood served another 12 years in the Victoria police force. He later went onto complete his undergraduate law degree and joined a law firm in Melbourne, Australia in 1999. After serving as a lawyer for four years, he came to PNG in 2003 where he underwent a foreign lawyer admission exam. Wood passed the exam, went onto secure a job with a private law firm in Port Moresby in 2004, and has been working there since.

Wood said his appointment as a judge comes after having spent almost 19 years working under the law and justice sector in the country.

From working here for close to two decades, Wood outlined a few challenges he had seen that need improvement in the law and justice sector.

“Over the last few months I have been disappointed by the court conduct of a number of lawyers appearing before me.

“A few examples are lawyers coming to court late for no good reasons, lawyers not sure if their client have a proper cause of action or defense, lawyers not prepared, to name a few.

“But in saying that I do not mean that the standards of all lawyers need improvement because few lawyers perform better,” he said

Justice Wood said despite the trainings conducted by a few institutions to train lawyers, it is not sufficient.

Regardless of all these challenges Justice Wood is determined to help lift the standard of the law and justice sector in PNG.

Justice Wood will be serving alongside Justice Susan Purdon Sully who was also appointed as a new judge.