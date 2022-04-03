Reservist Shot Dead In Hela

Acting Assistant Commissioner Highlands West John Kale said one of the Mobile Squad members based in the Hela is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Tari Hospital, whilst the other two have been discharged after receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

Mr Kale said the shoot-out happened when police personnel raided a village in search of suspects who gunned down a man from Kikita One Village in Tari Urban. The incident happened on Monday 28th of March, 2022 between 4-5pm at Yaluba, within the vicinity of the Tari Township.

Mr Kale said in retaliation the men, allegedly from Kupari Village, burnt down four police houses at the Pai Barracks, shot and killed the police reservist and wounded the three MS 12 members. The suspects also damaged other government properties.

Mr Kale said all police members and units are keeping vigilance and maintaining security at all police barracks especially at Pai Police Barracks. Police units were also doing motorised patrols to clear the roads especially the highways going in and out of Tari Town.

Hela Provincial Election Coordinator Chief Inspector Timothy Pomoso said that tribal fighting, ethnic conflicts and killings within the vicinity of the Tari Township and Hela Province has been an on-going issue. He said this now becomes a major law and order issue which requires more firmer and coordinated interventions by the government authorities at the national, provincial and district levels.