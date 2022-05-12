Reservist Public Servants Released For Election Duties

The police reservists have been permitted to assist the Royal PNG Constabulary and the Electoral Commission.

The reservist officers will assist over the period of 12th May to 29th July, 2022.

Department of Personnel Management (DPM) Secretary, Taies Sansan said these officers will be put on their normal pay for the period specified, unless the services of a requested officer are essential to be running the Department’s operations, in which he or she must not be released.

DPM released Circular No.7 of 2022, dated 4th of May, to all National Departmental Heads, Provincial Administrators, and the Heads of Other Public Authorities, to release those Public Servants who have joined as Police Reservists with full pay.

Secretary Sansan said this was the request from the Police Commissioner to help stamp out corruption, and to make the 2022 elections free, fair and peaceful for all aspiring candidates.