Reservist murdered in Wewak

He was new on the job. East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Christopher Tamari said police in Wewak are investigating the matter.

According to the police brief, Silva Bunat, 27 from Shagur Village was attacked by 12 people whose identities have been provided to police by locals.

PPC Tamari said it has been alleged that the twelve, after consuming liquor, went to Bunat`s house and attacked him. He was slashed in his neck several times and died.

Tamari added that Bunat’s relatives retaliated and attacked some of the suspects and their relatives also. He said four people were wounded in this fight and were taken to Boram General hospital to be treated.

Tamari said police went to the island on Monday 23 January to collect statements and conducted awareness with locals about seeking police assistance instead of taking the law into their own hands.