Reserve Business For Locals

He made these remarks following a Question Without Notice raised by the Member for Moresby North East, John Kaupa in Parliament yesterday.

Since taking office, the Government has been adamant on encouraging and empowering locals to venture into small to medium businesses.

However, the competition and presence of Asian businesses, is discouraging many locals the opportunity to grow.

“Yumi trainim ol mama blong yumi long SME, sampla bisnis we ol lain blong yumi bai wokim, tasol ol Asians i take over.

It’s about time, we make a law to protect our people,” said Mr Kaupa.

Mr Basil assured local businesses that the Government will soon announce the list of the reserved businesses for Papua New Guineans under the SME policy.

Basil said these businesses must be protected for Papua New Guineans.

“Disla reserved list bai mipla givim long Praim Minista bai announcim long September 16th.”