Research of Endangered Tree Kangaroo Underway

This elusive species, residing in the cloud forests of Papua New Guinea's Huon Peninsula, has long mystified researchers due to its natural camouflage in the dense forest.

Utilising cutting-edge technology such as advanced GPS tracking collars and drones, the TKCP has already gained invaluable insights into the kangaroos' movements and habitats. The next phase involves deploying remote video cameras alongside GPS collars to capture accurate data on their behaviours and movements non-invasively.

Plans to employ drones with advanced thermal senses are in progress to monitor the Tree Kangaroo's behaviour, habitat conditions, and population dynamics. Founded in 1996 by Dr. Lisa Dabek, the TKCP is committed to a conservation approach, including habitat protection, community support, and essential services.

Collaborating with YUS local communities, the Papua New Guinea government, and various conservation organisations, the TKCP emphasizes the vital role of local involvement in long-term conservation efforts.

By integrating local knowledge with new research data, the project aims to empower the local research team and provide leadership opportunities for PNG staff members.

Beyond scientific inquiry, the research findings are anticipated to inform decisions on land and forest management, potentially contributing to the creation of the Provincial Protected Areas Network. Patrick Vuet, the Protected Area Manager, says this project also seeks to strengthen local capacity through training, skill-building, and leadership opportunities for research staff.