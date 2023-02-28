Research community hails effort

Acting Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer of PNG Science & Technology Council Secretariat, Dr Kulala Mulung, greatly sympathized with the researchers and their families who endured such anxiety in the past two weeks.

Dr Mulung has acknowledged the efforts of the Police Commissioner, David Manning and his team of policemen involved in the safe release of the researchers.

He also extended his gratitude to the leaders in the province, including the Governor and the people of Southern Highlands Province.

As Chairman of the PNG Science & Technology Council, Dr Kulala noted that the incident was an unfortunate case, it was a reminder to the research practitioners, research institutions and agents commissioning such studies to be vigilant.

He said PNG has been a hotspot for foreign scientists and researchers in all fields of science, without significant contribution to the development of the country.

On the other hand, scientific research work undertaken by foreign scientists and researchers in PNG has contributed greatly to the advancement of global knowledge.

Dr Mulung gave an example as the research work on Kuru, a neurodegenerative disease which affected the Fore people in Eastern Highlands Province.

This research work provided the initial basic medical science understanding of human prion(infectious protein) disease that is similar to mad cow disease.

He added that the Science and Technology Council Act of 1992 provides the mandatory requirement for foreign researchers wishing to conduct research in the country through visa granting process.

The Guidelines ensure that research activities in PNG are in consistent with the National Research Agenda and in compliance with ethical standards of research as outlined in the National Research Code of Conduct and Ethics Guidelines.

PNG Science & Technology Council Secretariat facilitates this process.

Dr Kulala has also appealed to all those engaged in research activities in PNG to work with the PNG Science and Technology Council to progress this area of development with responsibility whilst protecting the interest of the country.