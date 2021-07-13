Rescuing the critically ill

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) assisted them in two separate medevac operations from Bolivip Village in North Fly, and Iowara Village in the Lake Murray Region in Middle Fly.

Ralph Sereseng from Bolivip is 65, and was suffering from a Urinary Tract Infection which led to a deterioration in his health.

His nephew said they were desperate to save him.

On the same day, the medical team airlifted a 27 year old pregnant mother to Tabubil.

Her placenta was preventing the baby from exiting the womb during birth.

According to the Midwife who attended to her, the mother and baby are in stable condition.

The medevac operations have been helping a lot of locals in remote villages in the province because of a lack of access to professional medical assistance.

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Musje Werror said each year OTML conducts nearly 30 medevac operations into mostly remote areas of the province where road access is absent.

“We do these medevacs as part of our community support program, and because of the fact that most of the remote areas in the province lack even the basic in health care services and medical supplies.

“So far this year, OTML has conducted 16 medevac operations for various medical cases including pregnant mothers experiencing difficulties during labour, hand and leg injuries, and chemotherapy whereby a child had to be referred to Port Moresby to undergo treatment,” Werror said.

Photo credit: OTML