Reps arrive for Nurses Forum

The meeting will be held from the 4th-7th of June at the APEC Haus. The participants from various Pacific island nations were warmly welcomed by the Motu Koitabu dancers from Hanuabada at the Jacksons International Airport.

Representatives from 11 Pacific Island Countries are expected to attend the forum. This will be the second time the PNG Nurses Association will host this significant forum.

According to Committee Lead, Merilyn Nicholas, the purpose of the forum is to network with other Pacific Island countries, identify the problem areas and challenges, and find solutions on how to collaborate with other Pacific Island countries to improve the nursing fraternity.

Meanwhile, an official welcome reception will be held at the Crown Hotel at 6 pm on Monday, June 3rd.