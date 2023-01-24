Report on PNG’s energy access to be launched

The report is produced by the Centre for Environmental Law and Community Rights Inc (CELCOR) and Jubilee Research Centre Australia.

Building on What Works, a collaborative research document, confirms previous findings that it is now cheaper to produce electricity from renewable energies especially solar and hydro rather than fossil fuels.

The report also makes the important observation that new fossil fuel power plants will ‘lock-in’ PNG’s dependency on fossil gas, coal and other fossil fuels for decades to come. This would undermine PNG’s renewable energy targets and contradicts international energy policy advice.

Papua New Guinea, a signatory to the Paris Climate agreement, has agreed to cut down its greenhouse emission, but due to the increasing demands for energy, Papua New Guinea faces the pressure of reverting to environmentally unfriendly fossil fuels for energy.

PNG’s Energy Policy And Practice For Climate And People: Building On What Works provides the all-important alternatives that PNG will use can improve its energy access whilst simultaneously meeting its commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

Other findings of the report include:

PNG government agencies have already identified a host of renewable energy projects that, if all went ahead, could supply 78 percent of PNG’s on-grid electricity by 2030.

More grant-based finance rather than loans are needed to meet the upfront costs of new infrastructure. This could include development finance and potentially climate finance.

Off-grid energy access using small scale renewable energy can help support energy access climate resilience and local economic development in the village economy.

Strong attention to gender is needed to ensure that the renewable energy sector develops fairly and equitably.

It will be critical to train women, communities, workers and professionals in installing, maintaining and end-of- life recycling of renewable energy technology.

PNG businesses could take a leadership role in business associations and making public statements in support of renewable energy.

Peter Bosip, the Executive Director of CELCOR, Peter Bosip said: “Some might think that it is not possible for PNG to pursue these two goals at once: i.e. improving energy access and cutting emissions. We believe that the opposite is the case—that the expansion of renewable energy technologies in PNG will help us meet our energy access targets faster and cheaper.

“However, it means a significant change to our energy systems and to the ways in which we have been operating for many decades.”