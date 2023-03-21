Report corruption to authorities, not Facebook: PM

Marape made this call today on the floor of Parliament when responding to questions raised by MP for Moresby North East, John Kaupa.

He encouraged the people to file complaints with relevant authorities.

“Not all leaders are involved in corruption. Do not accused leaders on corruption and posted accusations on Facebook. If you have evidence, file your complaints with the police or Ombudsman Commission.

“Facebook is not a Police Station, ICAC or Ombudsman Commission.”

He stressed that the leaders in the 10th Parliament are conscious to the duty to the nation and responded positively bay passing the ICAC law.

“It is our collective responsibility to report and fight corruption in the country. A due process will be followed if anyone found to be acted unlawfully and involved in corruption doings, the laws that we passed will catch up with him or her and get the penalty deserved.”

Meantime, three commissioners of ICAC have been appointed and will be operational before September 16, 2023.