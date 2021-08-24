Repatriation plans underway

The PNGDF issued a public statement yesterday to confirm that the four soldiers involved in the accident are from the 1st Battalion Royal Pacific Islands Regiment’s Charlie Company.

One has been confirmed dead, while three others are in stable condition at the Mt Hagen General Hospital.

The accident took place at Keltiga outside Mt Hagen, between 4:30pm and 5pm. It was reported that the deceased died upon impact.

The PNGDF is now making repatriation plans for his remains, at the earliest possible time.

The PNGDF will also be deploying a team consisting two medical personnel, a lawyer and other members of the Joint Operations Branch, to assist Police in establishing facts surrounding the accident. The team leaves for Mt Hagen tomorrow, Wednesday 25th August, 2021.

Acting Chief of Defence Force Commodore Philip Polewara conveyed his condolence to the family of the late private.