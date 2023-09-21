Repair works on Mt Hagen Airport Runway

The first repair work was carried out from October 2022 to April 2023 and just after four months, National Airports Corporation has announced another round of repair work.

This is expected to cause inconvenience to the travelling public as NAC further states the adverse effects it will have on flights in and out of Mt Hagen.

“During the course of the works, flights into Mt. Hagen Airport will be temporarily downgraded from Fokker 100 aircraft operations to Q400 (or similar) initially, then to Fokker 70 aircraft operations as works progress and the temporary Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights are installed,” NAC stated.

NAC has identified a deficiency on a 180-meter section of the runway pavement, which requires immediate attention.

NAC in a statement informed that, “To ensure the safety of our passengers and aircraft, NAC has enlisted the services of a specialist contractor to undertake repair works, independent of the existing contractor for Mt. Hagen Airport.

“These important repair works will commence on the 27th of September 2023, and we expect to complete this within two months.

“With the current favourable weather conditions, we aim to ensure that the full runway is available for use during the upcoming busy festive season (peak period).”

NAC further stated “While we acknowledge that the repair works may cause some inconvenience, we would like to emphasize and assure you that it is a necessary step to maintain and improve the airport infrastructure, ensuring the safety and security of all passengers and aircraft in accordance to relevant aviation rules and regulations.

“We expect to resume Fokker 100 (or similar) aircraft operations after the completion of the works. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we continue to address and improve this safety concern. We are committed to delivering a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience, and we assure you that we will do everything possible to minimize any inconveniences.”