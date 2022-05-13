Remington Apprentices Announced

The apprentices were selected based on their academic merits, including other factors, such as character and discipline. The induction and onboarding ceremony occurred yesterday, formally welcoming the five individuals to the Group.

The apprentices will be placed in the Group’s respective Business Units; Remington Technology, BizPrint & Scan and FX Business Centre to undergo four years of training, coaching and mentoring with a team of professionals.

The five selected apprentices are:

Pombra Kunjip (Junior Service Technician) placed with FX Business Centre.

Frankie Moi & Yvonne Mavirit (Junior Service Technicians) placed with Remington Technology, and

Dama Kuman & Emmanuel Kirimota (Printing Machinists) placed with BizPrint & Scan.

Representing her fellow cohort, Yvonne Mavirit the only female in this year’s batch thanked Remington Group for the opportunity to train.

“On behalf of me and my fellow apprentices we want to thank the Remington Group for the opportunity for this program. I can say that we are very lucky and fortunate enough to join this program. As a young woman working in a dominant male field, I want to make a change.

“I believe I can do this. Seeing my other sisters and women out there doing the same technical jobs, I believe I can do this too.”

The four-year program is aimed at providing TVET graduates with technical disciplines and a career pathway. The Remington Group is facilitating this program in collaboration with the National Apprenticeship Trade and Testing Board.

The Program was initiated in 2019 and took in its first batch of apprentices in July 2020, its second batch in March 2021, and yesterday the 3rd batch of individuals were inducted to go through this Program.