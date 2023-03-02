Remedial Works at Mt Hagen Airport Runway

The defects cover certain portions of 800 meters stretch of the main runway. The reworks on the runway commenced on the 14th of October 2022 and was stopped during the peak period to allow air

traffic flow into the airport.

Reworks on 300 meters of the total length of the runway was completed on the 06th of December 2022. The contractor (ESSAR Projects Limited) resumed work on the remaining 500 meters of the runway on

the 30th of January 2023 and work has progressed as planned.

Works are scheduled to be carried out on the critical portion of the runway on Wednesday 8 March, 2023.

NAC Acting Managing Director Joseph Tupiri said this will result in the downgrading of the Aircraft type from Fokker 70 (or similar) to Dash 8 (or similar) Aircraft Operations.

“The overall work is anticipated to be completed by the 30th of April 2023,” he said. “The repair works do not incur any cost to the government or the NAC as it is being attended to under the Defects Liability

Period.”

“It must be noted that the contractor is still owed significant amounts of Government of PNG component of its invoices for completed works as well,” he added.