Remarkable drop in Lae trauma cases

Twenty-three (23) cases in total were attended to by the first responder, from the morning of December 25th to Boxing Day.

People’s mindsets have slowly been changing over the years, thanks to the leadership of Lae City Authority and its stakeholders, including the Lae Metropolitan Command.

Drunken brawls, noise pollution and petty crimes – which used to be the scourge of festive periods in Lae – are slowly declining.

The days leading up to Christmas, and the festive period itself, were observed quietly and peacefully by residents.

St John Ambulance crews conducted their 6-to-6 (6am-6pm, then 6pm to 6am) shifts and 8-to-8 in the past few days, and reported less casualties in violence-related incidents.

Momase commander, Anderson Poumb, said his team attended to 23 cases, and brought them to the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital’s emergency. Most of those cases were general medical emergencies, with only one trauma call that came through the emergency hotline – 111.

The case – from East Taraka – was then dispatched to one of the three ambulances that were rostered for the festive period shift. However, when the crew arrived, they were advised that the patient – who was involved in a drunken brawl – was taken down to the hospital already.

The crew then responded to another medical emergency at nearby West Taraka involving a young woman with medical complications. The ambulance crew assisted the young patient and her parents to the emergency department.

The SJA regional commander noted the positive change in residents’ behaviour when it comes to observing public holidays or important events.

“We had some cases last year. We were not actually busy but people were calling for assistance during that time,” he stated. “Most of the cases they attended to were medical cases and trauma.”

Throughout that time, police presence was visible. Residents extended their appreciation to Lae police for ensuring the streets were safe as people celebrated in their own backyards.

Police were also constantly checking up on the St John Ambulance crews wherever they saw them. Momase regional commander, Poumb, extended his gratitude to them.

(St John Ambulance assisting a pregnant woman from Yanga, with her guardians, to the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital at around 9pm on December 25th, 2023)