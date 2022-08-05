Remaining Electorates Urged To Continue Counting

Commissioner, Simon Sinai made the announcement today, after advising that the majority of the writs of 73 will be returned to the Governor General by 4pm today.

Out of the 118 seats, 82 electorates have been declared, while 73 will be returned to the Governor General.

The provincial and electorates yet to return their writs to the Electoral Commissioner include;

NCD Regional, Moresby North-East, Moresby North-West, Madang Provincial, Central Regional, Gulf Regional, Jiwaka Regional, Western Regional, Madang Open, Usino Bundi, Sumkar, Middle Ramu, Rai Coast, Eastern Highlands Regional, Southern Highlands Regional, Nipa-Kutubu, Kagua-Erave, Western Highlands Provincial, Mul-Baiyer, Tambul-Nebilyer, Dei, West Sepik Regional and Chimbu Regional, Chuave Open, Gumine Open, Karamui-Nomane Open, Kerowagi Open, Kundiawa-Gembolg Open and Sinasina Yongomugl.