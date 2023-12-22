Relief supplies for Ulawun eruption victims

Acting Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Ravindra Nath announced the imminent arrival of the relief flight, scheduled for December 22nd. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has demonstrated unwavering support and commitment by allocating a substantial US$ 1 million relief package to aid the affected communities.

The recent eruption of Mt. Ulawun resulted in widespread destruction, displacing over 26,000 individuals. The Indian relief effort focuses on addressing the immediate needs of those affected, providing a comprehensive response to both shelter and health concerns.

Acting as the representative of the Indian government, Nath will be on-site to receive the humanitarian aid flight, underlining the importance and commitment of the Indian government to stand with the people of Papua New Guinea during this challenging time.

The cargo, consisting of 11 tonnes of disaster relief materials and 6 tonnes of medical aid, includes essential items such as tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, water storage tanks, medicines, surgical items, sanitary pads, rapid antigen test kits, pregnancy test kits, mosquito repellents, and baby food. This comprehensive aid package addresses the immediate and long-term health and well-being of those affected by the volcanic eruption.

Once the cargo arrives in Port Moresby, it will be temporarily stored before the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) coordinates the onward shipment to Hoskins.

The transportation will be facilitated by air shipment, and the PNG Defense Force (PNGDF) Navy ship will be utilized to ensure the efficient and timely distribution of the aid materials to the affected areas.

The arrival of this humanitarian aid flight signifies a crucial step in the collective effort to alleviate the suffering of the Mt. Ulawun volcanic eruption victims as nations come together to provide much-needed support and relief to the affected communities