Relief supplies for cyclone damages

Islanders were affected by the two tropical cyclones that swept through the Milne Bay Province earlier this month.

“That’s Budibudi, Iwa, Yanabwa, and Rossel, Sudest southside, the Calvados chain of Samarai-Murua. So we have this extent of remote communities that have been severely hit by two cyclones consecutively.”

The cyclones have left over two hundred thousand people in Vanuatu reeling from the after effects, while in the maritime district of Samarai-Murua, widespread damages have also been observed and reported.

MP Leonard says the relief supplies will be reaching these affected villages on the third shipment of supplies that will be shipped off to the maritime district in the next few weeks.

“Relief supplies will include food rations, we also have hardware materials like roofing iron, water tanks, nails, and other equipment that will enable our people to reconstruct those infrastructure that have been devastated by cyclone.”

The MP says his office is on track on to deliver much needed support for such emergencies, in addition to its rollout of key delivery project and development outcomes for the district. MP Leonard says the intervals between such deliveries is three to four months.