Relief For Flood Survivors In WNB

A Forward Operation Base has been established in the village where government officers will be stationed to provide assistance.

The relief supplied will help the three affected villages to rebuild their lives after being hit by destructive floods.

Provincial Disaster Director, Wilfred Augustine was happy that locals have collaborated well with them to establish the Forward Operation Base with 23 government officers stationed there to assist.

“We would like to say thank you to the people and to the elders for your wonderful cooperation with the youth for working double time to get the work done. We have managed to deliver three major activities with doing recovery, restoration and resettlement,” said Mr Augustine.

He was happy that there were no land issues, as in most cases.

When presenting the donations, Provincial Administrator Williamson Hosea made a commitment to assist the three villages with another four copra driers.

Administrator Hosea said, “We have brought for you cocoa driers and water tanks to help you all to rebuild the life that was destroyed. As your government, it is necessary for us to respond quickly to your call. Our officers on the ground have been established here to observe and address how to respond to bringing your way of life back to normalcy.”

Mr. Hosea said it was important that the people’s government representatives show face in times of need and despondency.