Release public servants to vote: DPM

Secretary Taies Sansan, in circular instruction 13 of 2021, encouraged that public servants be allowed to exercise their democratic right to cast their vote during the one day polling.

As per the schedule issued by the Acting Electoral Commissioner, the Port Moresby North-West By-election will be on Wednesday, 2nd of June.

“I anticipate your kind cooperation in providing sufficient encouragement to our public servants to participate in this important democratic process,” she stated.

Sansan reminded all public servants who will be taking time out to cast their votes to adhere to and maintain all COVID-19 protocols when at the polling stations.