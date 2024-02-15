Relatives seek compensation from police

The compensation claim stemmed from an incident that occurred on Saturday, February 10th, at Dylup, along the north coast road of Madang.

It was alleged that a woman police officer, when responding to reports of a disturbance caused by intoxicated youths, was approached by the deceased, who attempted to seize the weapon from her.

During the struggle, he was shot.

The officer in question was accompanied by two of her colleagues.

At around midday yesterday (Feb. 14), a large group went to the Jomba police headquarters and laid their claim with the provincial police commander, acting Superintendent Robert Baim.

When addressing the relatives, Baim said the Royal PNG Constabulary does not meet compensation demands. Instead, he advised them to provide witness statements for the coroner’s investigation.

The matter is under investigation, with Baim outlining that it will have to go through the court process rather than be settled by the RPNGC.

PPC Baim further alluded to the dangers of abusing illicit substances like homebrew and marijuana, which could lead to injuries and even death.