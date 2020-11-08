Relatives retaliate after alleged gang rape

Police in Manus reported that a 16-year-old girl was gang raped by three young men after returning home after the Grade Eight National Examination on Thursday November 5th at ward three, Lorengau town.

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the victim was using a shortcut to her house between 2 and 3pm when she was confronted by the drunken suspects.

“The suspects forced her to drink the homebrew but she refused and they held her and took turns in raping her. The victim was rescued by her aunty and reported the matter to police and was taken to Lorengau Hospital for medical examination,” reported the PPC.

PPC Yapu said when word reached her relatives, they retaliated at about 10pm and burnt down one of the suspects’ house, including his father’s at Wosera Settlement in Lorengau town.

The three suspects have been arrested and are now in police custody for further CID investigation.

Yapu said the suspects responsible for burning the houses have been identified and will also be dealt with as no one is above the law.

He appealed to both parties to refrain from causing further trouble and let police deal with both cases.

(The burnt house at Wosera settlement)