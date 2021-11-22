Relations Strengthened Through Education

On 17th November 2021, at the Senate in the Palais Du Luxembourg in Paris, Minister Uguro met with Madam Catherine Procaccia, both exchanged ideas and views of regional concerns also taking in account partnership in cultural, educational and climate action matters.

The 41st UNESCO General Assembly in Paris, joined Papua New Guinea and the Republic of France in discussion on the possibilities of working towards strengthening and deepening their bilateral cultural and economic relations.

The two countries addressed the importance of universal and quality education and how to investigate partnership options in introducing education to remote and isolated communities via satellite and renewable energy mediums.

The leaders noted the efforts by the Government of PNG to protect and conserve the third largest rainforest in the world and the largest in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, to work together through joint environment protection and mitigation measures was the way forward to strengthen these efforts.

Minister Uguro is in Paris to attend the UNESCO General Conference that ends on Wednesday, 24th of November.