Regulate Legal Rates: Kua

He made this remark when commenting on the Attorney General Amendment Bill 2022 presented by Justice Minister, Bryan Kramer this week in Parliament.

Minister Kua recommended for the Advisory Committee created under this amendment Act to look into regulating fees charged by lawyers. Minister Kua who is a lawyer by profession said lawyers are charging the same rates across the board without regard of their years of experience.

Minister Kramer said the Government is a big consumer of legal services and currently owes millions of kina in legal fees to private law firms who acted on behalf of the State in court.

The advisory committee set up under this Amendment Act will provide additional powers to the Attorney General to strengthen good governance in the office of the AG.