Refurbished office for East Nakanai LLG

However, this week, the Nakanai District Development Authority Board opened a refurbished office where LLG officers can now operate.

The office, which also housed the Bialla District House, was renovated with K200,000 allocated by the Nakanai DDA and completed by local contractor Philemon Basia.

Representing Member for Nakanai and Minister for Oil Palm, Deputy Chairman of DDA Board Roderick Bibilo said,“From my point of view, the board will continue to support into the future ol local contractors from our respective LLGs who should be given priority so long as ol I no kam na wastim opportunity like what we’ve been seeing for a very long time. Ol lain husait I provim ol we would like to give priority to them. Not only are they contributing as stakeholders inside inside long district but we will assure that real progress is made on the ground through our various funding that bai yumi givim into the future.”

The East Nakanai LLG manager, Roland Popunurea, expressed his gratitude towards the Nakanai DDA for their support.

Acting DA Wilfred Augustine commended the successful refurbishment and also visited the new Nakanai District Office complex being built by Gareth Contractors.

“From assessment from the Provincial officers from the district, you have done a great job in refurbishing office which is now conducive. Thank you, it’s not about money but about the partnership. It’s about team work and how we work together.

“How you have contributed in making this office in the district is being praised. So I want other contractors too also must put in the same effort. It’s our contributions that will help the government to provide a good working environment and place for us to work in; and the good of the district.”