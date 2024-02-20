Refurbished IT building opened

Due to improving technical and vocational education and training in Manus, the PNGAus Partnership Sub-National Growth Investment supported the renovation.

The opening of the refurbished IT building at the Manus Training Centre, allowed for the visit of Australia High Commission representative, Penny Morton with the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (DHERST) Acting Secretary, Fr Jan Czuba.

Morton showed gratitude towards the new building, as she saw the quality of the workmanship of the construction students who participated in the project as part of their competency-based training, along with the local carpenters.

The IT classrooms are now equipped with air conditioning and include a computer lab, which will enhance the learning environment for students and trainers. A water tank has also been installed to collect rainwater for student use.

“I am pleased that we will continue our partnership with Manus Training Centre this year with training opportunities for the teachers, and solar power for the IT building to minimize the cost of using the computer lab for the Centre and to reduce the impact on the environment,” said representative Morton.

The Australian Government is proud to work with the Government of Papua New Guinea to support skills development for economic growth.