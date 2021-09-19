Refurbished building for kids with special needs

The BSP Marketing Committee & CEO selection Project through its annual community project, renovated the deteriorated building to allow students with special needs, to learn in a fresh and conducive environment.

Refurbishment included painting of exterior walls, replacing of rotten timbers and gutters, replacing of fly wires, tiling of floors and graveling.

Books were also donated as well as piping to correct excess water flow in the car park area.

This particular project is worth K30, 000 and was chosen in ensuring that children in this special school are guaranteed equal and accessible education through inclusive learning environments and inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

Parent’s representative Donna Ogia, said parents of children with special needs find it hard to ensure their child is equally educated, find a place in society to fit in.

Ogia said, “My (adult) son has a visual impairment. And now he has a son with the same condition. My grandson attends this school. I know how hard it is to raise a child with special needs. It is expensive but it’s worth it when we discover they have talent and that their schools are conducive in order for them to develop that talent. From the parents and teachers here, we thank you BSP!”

The project was blessed by Cardinal Sir John Ribat followed by ribbon cutting alongside BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming.