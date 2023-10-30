Refugee program to be investigated

Rosso who is also responsible for the Immigration and Border Security ministerial portfolio, made this statement after a whistleblower alleged abuse of Australian tax-payers money earmarked for the upkeep of refugees in PNG under the program.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he received the document from the whistleblower on 10 October 2023 and wrote to the Chief Migration Officer (CMO) Stanis Hulahau on 25 October 2023 requesting a formal response to the allegations.

“In the same letter I instructed the CMO to respond to previous correspondence I had sent him on 11th September 2023 and 9th October 2023 relating to the PNG Humanitarian Program and asking for a comprehensive report on the arrangement and funding,” Rosso stated. “I directed that the report should cover the current management of the program, the bilateral funding involved, and the process involved in the management of the funds with a list of all the service providers.”

“The serious allegations by the whistleblower, separate complaints raised by other parties, the local and international media coverage on it, and the undertaking by the Australian Government to investigate the program, requires our Government to carry out our own audit into the arrangement.”